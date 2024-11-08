MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 40.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 109.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

