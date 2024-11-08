Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.62 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

