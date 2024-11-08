Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $32,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 573,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,260,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $272.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.66 and a 12-month high of $277.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.78 and its 200-day moving average is $247.80.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

