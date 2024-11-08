Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $142,000 in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIPS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 1,198.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter.

HIPS opened at $12.95 on Friday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

