Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.95. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $270.73.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

