Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 29,750 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 29,750 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 164.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in UiPath by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 3,389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.