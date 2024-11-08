Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 237,871 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 467,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 87,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 172,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

GNSS opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative net margin of 108.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.93%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Culhane purchased 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,605.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,605.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Genasys from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

