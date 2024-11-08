Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 85,500 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 226.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,611,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,966 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 44.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 408,874 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,167,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 584,734 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 7.5 %

PACB opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $667.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 211.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,152.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,870.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

