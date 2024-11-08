Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 301,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,623,000 after buying an additional 52,757 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $233.10 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $158.19 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.76. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.