MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Wedbush upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.96.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $808,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,807,007.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $808,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,807,007.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,121 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $294.12 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

