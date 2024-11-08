Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lifted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

MSI stock opened at $470.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.73 and a 12 month high of $480.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.52.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

