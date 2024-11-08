National Pension Service Buys 1,352 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $22,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.00. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

