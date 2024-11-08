National Pension Service Buys 35,885 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3,588,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 376.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

