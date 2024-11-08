National Pension Service Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $32,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 64.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,082,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,501,000 after acquiring an additional 183,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $111.64 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

