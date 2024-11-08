National Pension Service Has $2.37 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,682 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TME opened at $11.79 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

