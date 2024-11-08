National Pension Service Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Textron worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $87.86 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

