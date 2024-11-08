National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $31,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.9 %

BURL stock opened at $262.29 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

