National Pension Service Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

National Pension Service bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 80,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $9,405,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $5,476,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SW opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 296.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

