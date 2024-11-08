National Pension Service Purchases 143 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Domino’s Pizza worth $24,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $448.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.67 and a 200-day moving average of $460.67. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.58 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

