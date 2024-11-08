National Pension Service Purchases 164,048 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,335,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,048 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $31,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

