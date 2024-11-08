National Pension Service Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 13,597.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Trimble by 65.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 428,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 169,117 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 495,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Trimble stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

