National Pension Service Sells 13,053 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 43.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 906.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

