National Pension Service Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 81,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after purchasing an additional 779,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after buying an additional 88,256 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,562,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 113,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in StoneCo by 123.4% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 251,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 139,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
