National Pension Service Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 81,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after purchasing an additional 779,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after buying an additional 88,256 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,562,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 113,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in StoneCo by 123.4% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 251,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 139,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. Analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

