National Pension Service Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Align Technology worth $30,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Align Technology stock opened at $222.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.02 and a 200-day moving average of $244.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $335.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.38.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

