New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $681,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $148.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

