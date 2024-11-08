New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 979 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $8,976,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $3,175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $185.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.20 and a 200-day moving average of $180.29. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $93.95 and a one year high of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

