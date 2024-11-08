New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Neogen alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 142.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 264.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $15.78 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.