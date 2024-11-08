New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $62,319.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,806.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $62,319.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,806.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,719. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

