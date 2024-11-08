New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6,250.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 141,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 139,697 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 369,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 135,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.8% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $9,047,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $104.02. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.