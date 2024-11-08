New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 91,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 109,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHO opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.