New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of THS stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,994.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

