New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in City were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of City by 95.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in City by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in City during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the second quarter worth $208,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.83. City Holding has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. City had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. City’s payout ratio is presently 40.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,795. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director C Dallas Kayser sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $237,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,521.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,795. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,384 shares of company stock worth $422,233. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

