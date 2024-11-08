New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.22.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day moving average is $181.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.35) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 147.26%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

