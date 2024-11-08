New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NeoGenomics worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in NeoGenomics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.