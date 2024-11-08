New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.61 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 54.2% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 115.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 54,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

