New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.72 Million Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEF. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Greif by 80.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 27,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEF opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $71.36.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

