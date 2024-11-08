New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.12.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.58 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

