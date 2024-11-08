New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Upbound Group worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 509,343 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,065 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.01. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $38.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPBD. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

