New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of VSCO opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

