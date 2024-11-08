New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Amedisys worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 111.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 65.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.9 %

AMED stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amedisys

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.