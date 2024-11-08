New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,791 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 193.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,173,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,775,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,204 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,618,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 612,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 484,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 466,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $921.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

