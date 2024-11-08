New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Nordstrom by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

