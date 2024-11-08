New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,326,000 after acquiring an additional 90,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 987,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after buying an additional 81,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLY opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.85. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -70.50%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,602.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

