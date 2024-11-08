New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of PROG worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PROG alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 896,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PROG by 14.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 440,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PROG in the third quarter worth approximately $19,079,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE:PRG opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.