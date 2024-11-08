New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,803 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 117.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,709 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after buying an additional 1,632,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,488,000 after buying an additional 296,469 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

HOPE stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.13. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,804.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 27,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $374,848.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,326.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,804.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,185 shares of company stock valued at $714,130. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

