New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,400 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 164,889 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,945.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $26,836.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,846.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,945.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,976 shares of company stock worth $720,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.