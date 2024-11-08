New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,257 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Vector Group worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vector Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vector Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vector Group in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

