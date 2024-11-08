New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after buying an additional 615,674 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $127,234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after buying an additional 547,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,162,000 after buying an additional 768,664 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,898.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.54.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

