New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 241 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Universal by 22.2% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.04 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Universal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Universal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

