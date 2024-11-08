New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,605 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Omnicell worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 82,774 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Omnicell by 190.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $52.46 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -134.51, a P/E/G ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

